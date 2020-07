Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This very sharp 4 B/R 2 Bath home has new interior paint, newer appliances and kitchen island. Two car garage with room for extra storage...plus this home boasts a north/south exposure. Minutes from freeway access this home is currently vacant and is in move-in condition. Dogs under 20 lbs ok, but NO CATS.