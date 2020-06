Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated fireplace range oven

Amazing completely remodeled home! Two bedrooms, one bathroom, upgraded kitchen with new refrigerator and stove, new counter tops, new flooring, new walls painted and ready to move in! Washer and Dryer hook up in garage. Very charming home. Must see.