Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4712 E. Swilling Rd.
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:36 AM

4712 E. Swilling Rd.

4712 East Swilling Road · No Longer Available
Location

4712 East Swilling Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
***SOLAR PANELS DRASTICALLY REDUCE ELECTRIC BILLS!!*** Beautiful NE Phoenix property minutes from Desert Ridge and everything North Scottsdale has to offer. Loaded with upgrades featuring custom paint, shutters, granite counters, subway tile backs-splash, over-sized stainless sink and built-in wine fridge. Spacious master with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Low maintenance backyard includes pavers, covered patio, hammock and hot tub!! One small dog will be considered.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 E. Swilling Rd. have any available units?
4712 E. Swilling Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 E. Swilling Rd. have?
Some of 4712 E. Swilling Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 E. Swilling Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4712 E. Swilling Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 E. Swilling Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 E. Swilling Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4712 E. Swilling Rd. offer parking?
No, 4712 E. Swilling Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 4712 E. Swilling Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 E. Swilling Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 E. Swilling Rd. have a pool?
No, 4712 E. Swilling Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4712 E. Swilling Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4712 E. Swilling Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 E. Swilling Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 E. Swilling Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

