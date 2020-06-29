4712 E. Swilling Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

***SOLAR PANELS DRASTICALLY REDUCE ELECTRIC BILLS!!*** Beautiful NE Phoenix property minutes from Desert Ridge and everything North Scottsdale has to offer. Loaded with upgrades featuring custom paint, shutters, granite counters, subway tile backs-splash, over-sized stainless sink and built-in wine fridge. Spacious master with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Low maintenance backyard includes pavers, covered patio, hammock and hot tub!! One small dog will be considered.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.