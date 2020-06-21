4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 Bath, Single Story Home in quiet neighborhood with only one entrance into neighborhood. Neutral Color Theme Throughout. Fireplace in Family Room and a Large Pool out back. Covered Patio & Pergola for Added Shade. Very clean and well maintained. HOA Dues, Landscaping Maintenance, & Pool Service Included. 3 Car Garage. Easy Access to SR101, SR51, Close to Desert Ridge, Kierland, City North, Scottsdale Quarter & Paradise Valley. No Pets. No Smoking. Please do not disturb the existing tenant!