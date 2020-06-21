All apartments in Phoenix
4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive

4709 East Villa Maria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4709 East Villa Maria Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bath, Single Story Home in quiet neighborhood with only one entrance into neighborhood. Neutral Color Theme Throughout. Fireplace in Family Room and a Large Pool out back. Covered Patio & Pergola for Added Shade. Very clean and well maintained. HOA Dues, Landscaping Maintenance, & Pool Service Included. 3 Car Garage. Easy Access to SR101, SR51, Close to Desert Ridge, Kierland, City North, Scottsdale Quarter & Paradise Valley. No Pets. No Smoking. Please do not disturb the existing tenant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive have any available units?
4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive have?
Some of 4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive does offer parking.
Does 4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive has a pool.
Does 4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4709 E VILLA MARIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
