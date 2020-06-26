All apartments in Phoenix
4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive

4708 East Lone Cactus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4708 East Lone Cactus Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Desert Ridge Home Upgraded to Modern Elegance. This 3 BR / 2 BA home has an open, airy floorplan with many stylish upgrades. New Emser Gateway Avorio 12x24 tile throughout livable areas and new brown-grey carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchen features rich, espresso cabinetry, Silestone Blanca Maple countertops, art deco lighting, stainless appliances and island breakfast bar overlooking the family room and views of the beautifully designed backyard. Entire house and garage is freshly painted with Dunn Edwards Miners Dust and doors, ceilings and 4 inch baseboard are accented in Swiss Coffee. Washer & Dryer included. Pets Welcome! Walking distance to popular Desert Ridge Marketplace. Easy access to the Loop 101 and AZ 51. City Tax: 2.3% + Monthly Admin: 2%.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive have any available units?
4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive have?
Some of 4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive offers parking.
Does 4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive have a pool?
No, 4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
