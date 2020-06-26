4708 E LONE CACTUS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning Desert Ridge Home Upgraded to Modern Elegance. This 3 BR / 2 BA home has an open, airy floorplan with many stylish upgrades. New Emser Gateway Avorio 12x24 tile throughout livable areas and new brown-grey carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchen features rich, espresso cabinetry, Silestone Blanca Maple countertops, art deco lighting, stainless appliances and island breakfast bar overlooking the family room and views of the beautifully designed backyard. Entire house and garage is freshly painted with Dunn Edwards Miners Dust and doors, ceilings and 4 inch baseboard are accented in Swiss Coffee. Washer & Dryer included. Pets Welcome! Walking distance to popular Desert Ridge Marketplace. Easy access to the Loop 101 and AZ 51. City Tax: 2.3% + Monthly Admin: 2%.