4700 N 40th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Location is fabulous! Just blocks away from the hottest restaurants and shopping in Arcadia and Biltmore areas. Cross streets 40th and Camelback. Pet Friendly! Private rooftop deck for each individual home on third level. Two level townhome living with 2 car attached garage. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Anterra townhomes, recently constructed including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, outdoor patios off of some bedrooms, spacious floor plans with vaulted ceilings. Rent includes water, trash and sewage. Professionally managed.