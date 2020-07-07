4700 N 40th Street

Amenities
Location is fabulous! Just blocks away from the hottest restaurants and shopping in Arcadia and Biltmore areas. Cross streets 40th and Camelback. Pet Friendly! Private rooftop deck for each individual home on third level. Two level townhome living with 2 car attached garage. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Anterra townhomes, recently constructed including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, outdoor patios off of some bedrooms, spacious floor plans with vaulted ceilings. Rent includes water, trash and sewage. Professionally managed.