Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4700 N 40th Street

4700 North 40th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4700 North 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location is fabulous! Just blocks away from the hottest restaurants and shopping in Arcadia and Biltmore areas. Cross streets 40th and Camelback. Pet Friendly! Private rooftop deck for each individual home on third level. Two level townhome living with 2 car attached garage. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Anterra townhomes, recently constructed including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, outdoor patios off of some bedrooms, spacious floor plans with vaulted ceilings. Rent includes water, trash and sewage. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 N 40th Street have any available units?
4700 N 40th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 N 40th Street have?
Some of 4700 N 40th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 N 40th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4700 N 40th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 N 40th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4700 N 40th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4700 N 40th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4700 N 40th Street offers parking.
Does 4700 N 40th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 N 40th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 N 40th Street have a pool?
No, 4700 N 40th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4700 N 40th Street have accessible units?
No, 4700 N 40th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 N 40th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4700 N 40th Street has units with dishwashers.

