Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

Model perfect home in gated community available for lease. No detail has been spared on this immaculately beautiful home. Custom cabinets, granite slab counters, built in BBQ, water & fire feature in backyard. Community parks, pool, clubhouse. Close to all that Desert Ridge has to offer: dining, shopping, recreation and close to SR101.