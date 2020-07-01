All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive

4652 West Whispering Wind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4652 West Whispering Wind Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome single level split floorplan with 3 car garage!! This is a rare find for a rental property. This 3 bedroom, plus office/bonus room has a large open great room with space for all. The whole house is bright and open with large windows everywhere. The master has a grand entry and great separation of the master bath and huge walk in closet, plus private exit to backyard. Backyard offers huge covered patio, green grass and RV gate. The gorgeous private neighborhood features all single story homes, large grass areas and mountain views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive have any available units?
4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive have?
Some of 4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive offers parking.
Does 4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive have a pool?
No, 4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive have accessible units?
No, 4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive has units with dishwashers.

