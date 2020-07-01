4652 W WHISPERING WIND Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome single level split floorplan with 3 car garage!! This is a rare find for a rental property. This 3 bedroom, plus office/bonus room has a large open great room with space for all. The whole house is bright and open with large windows everywhere. The master has a grand entry and great separation of the master bath and huge walk in closet, plus private exit to backyard. Backyard offers huge covered patio, green grass and RV gate. The gorgeous private neighborhood features all single story homes, large grass areas and mountain views!