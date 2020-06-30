4648 E Holly St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Apply today!

Don't miss this opportunity to make this super cute home yours!!!

Solar energy to keep your electric bills very low! Concrete flooring throughout! Decorative fireplace.

Enjoy cooking in the amazing Chef's gourmet kitchen with Huge windows looking out to the lush backyard perfect for entertaining family and friends. Garage with plenty of storage.

Right next to Pierce park! and all of the entertainment, restaurants, and lifestyle Arcadia offers!



RO System and Solar

TN to pay $100 per month for landscaping service

TN responsible for irrigation pull

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500