4648 E Holly St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:39 PM

4648 E Holly St

4648 East Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

4648 East Holly Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Apply today!
Don't miss this opportunity to make this super cute home yours!!!
Solar energy to keep your electric bills very low! Concrete flooring throughout! Decorative fireplace.
Enjoy cooking in the amazing Chef's gourmet kitchen with Huge windows looking out to the lush backyard perfect for entertaining family and friends. Garage with plenty of storage.
Right next to Pierce park! and all of the entertainment, restaurants, and lifestyle Arcadia offers!

RO System and Solar
TN to pay $100 per month for landscaping service
TN responsible for irrigation pull
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 E Holly St have any available units?
4648 E Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4648 E Holly St have?
Some of 4648 E Holly St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 E Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
4648 E Holly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 E Holly St pet-friendly?
No, 4648 E Holly St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4648 E Holly St offer parking?
Yes, 4648 E Holly St offers parking.
Does 4648 E Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4648 E Holly St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 E Holly St have a pool?
No, 4648 E Holly St does not have a pool.
Does 4648 E Holly St have accessible units?
No, 4648 E Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 E Holly St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4648 E Holly St has units with dishwashers.

