All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4644 W. Sunnyside Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4644 W. Sunnyside Ave.
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

4644 W. Sunnyside Ave.

4644 West Sunnyside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4644 West Sunnyside Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85304
Continental North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
media room
Large 4 bedroom - 1 story with pool- 2 car garage - updated home - Available 01/20/20
4 bedroom
1953 sq ft
Large 1 story floorplan
Front courtyard area
Tile & Carpet throughout
Large Living room (would make a cool theater)
Family room off kitchen
Formal dining room
Kitchen has granite countertops
Kitchen has newer white cupboards
Kitchen has pantry
Big kitchen with window over sink to pool
Stainless appliances
Ceiling fans in every room
Sparkling pool- NOT fenced
Pool service included
Large covered patio
No HOA
2 car garage
Desert landscape backyard & front

Resident must have rental insurance.

city of phoenix water (glendale address but phx water)
APS- electric

12 month lease.

$1625 month rent + tax, Refundable security deposit $1200.00, Application is $20 with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold home. Limit 2 pets welcome with deposit of $150 each; breed restrictions apply.

No bad rental history accepted/Verifiable rental history required. 2.5x income. Will hold off market for 2 weeks vacant. Credit score over 575 required.

To apply: Complete application online $20, attach picture ID, paycheck stubs 1 month or proof of income. picture of animals, vaccination records. $400 money deposit to hold will be paid upon application approval. Only complete applications will be processed.

Contact Sundial RE @ 480-966-2170- Diana
Equal housing opportunity
www.sundialaz.com

(RLNE3702738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4644 W. Sunnyside Ave. have any available units?
4644 W. Sunnyside Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4644 W. Sunnyside Ave. have?
Some of 4644 W. Sunnyside Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4644 W. Sunnyside Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4644 W. Sunnyside Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4644 W. Sunnyside Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4644 W. Sunnyside Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4644 W. Sunnyside Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4644 W. Sunnyside Ave. offers parking.
Does 4644 W. Sunnyside Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4644 W. Sunnyside Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4644 W. Sunnyside Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 4644 W. Sunnyside Ave. has a pool.
Does 4644 W. Sunnyside Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4644 W. Sunnyside Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4644 W. Sunnyside Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4644 W. Sunnyside Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College