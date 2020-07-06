4644 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage media room

Large 4 bedroom - 1 story with pool- 2 car garage - updated home - Available 01/20/20

4 bedroom

1953 sq ft

Large 1 story floorplan

Front courtyard area

Tile & Carpet throughout

Large Living room (would make a cool theater)

Family room off kitchen

Formal dining room

Kitchen has granite countertops

Kitchen has newer white cupboards

Kitchen has pantry

Big kitchen with window over sink to pool

Stainless appliances

Ceiling fans in every room

Sparkling pool- NOT fenced

Pool service included

Large covered patio

No HOA

2 car garage

Desert landscape backyard & front



Resident must have rental insurance.



city of phoenix water (glendale address but phx water)

APS- electric



12 month lease.



$1625 month rent + tax, Refundable security deposit $1200.00, Application is $20 with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold home. Limit 2 pets welcome with deposit of $150 each; breed restrictions apply.



No bad rental history accepted/Verifiable rental history required. 2.5x income. Will hold off market for 2 weeks vacant. Credit score over 575 required.



To apply: Complete application online $20, attach picture ID, paycheck stubs 1 month or proof of income. picture of animals, vaccination records. $400 money deposit to hold will be paid upon application approval. Only complete applications will be processed.



Contact Sundial RE @ 480-966-2170- Diana

Equal housing opportunity

www.sundialaz.com



(RLNE3702738)