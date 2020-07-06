4644 W. Sunnyside Ave.

Amenities
Large 4 bedroom - 1 story with pool- 2 car garage - updated home - Available 01/20/20
4 bedroom
1953 sq ft
Large 1 story floorplan
Front courtyard area
Tile & Carpet throughout
Large Living room (would make a cool theater)
Family room off kitchen
Formal dining room
Kitchen has granite countertops
Kitchen has newer white cupboards
Kitchen has pantry
Big kitchen with window over sink to pool
Stainless appliances
Ceiling fans in every room
Sparkling pool- NOT fenced
Pool service included
Large covered patio
No HOA
2 car garage
Desert landscape backyard & front
Resident must have rental insurance.
city of phoenix water (glendale address but phx water)
APS- electric
12 month lease.
$1625 month rent + tax, Refundable security deposit $1200.00, Application is $20 with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold home. Limit 2 pets welcome with deposit of $150 each; breed restrictions apply.
No bad rental history accepted/Verifiable rental history required. 2.5x income. Will hold off market for 2 weeks vacant. Credit score over 575 required.
To apply: Complete application online $20, attach picture ID, paycheck stubs 1 month or proof of income. picture of animals, vaccination records. $400 money deposit to hold will be paid upon application approval. Only complete applications will be processed.
Contact Sundial RE @ 480-966-2170- Diana
Equal housing opportunity
www.sundialaz.com
(RLNE3702738)