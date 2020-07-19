4636 North 11th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Mid-Town Phoenix Single Family Home with 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath!! Great Location and Highly desirable area!! This BACK HOUSE is Fresh, Clean and Ready for Move In! Open Kitchen with small dining area just off the SPACIOUS living room. Fresh Modern Paint and Beautiful Brand New vinyl plank Flooring throughout home!!. Exterior Security Blackout Window Shade on on the Front Living Room Window. Full Size Laundry Room off the Carport. 1 Carport space and Shared Parking with the FRONT House, behind the front home. Small backyard and Small Pets can be Negotiable with $150-$250 Fee, Owner approved. Water and Landscaping Services Included. Both front and back house are available at this time. Hurry, This home will NOT Last. Rent the REAR house for Only $1245 Plus Tax. Full Mgmt Services. Call Crissy K 602-550-5058 OR Email for More Info. Crissy@flraz.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.