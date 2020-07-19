All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4636 North 11th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4636 North 11th Place

4636 N 11th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4636 N 11th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Mid-Town Phoenix Single Family Home with 2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath!! Great Location and Highly desirable area!! This BACK HOUSE is Fresh, Clean and Ready for Move In! Open Kitchen with small dining area just off the SPACIOUS living room. Fresh Modern Paint and Beautiful Brand New vinyl plank Flooring throughout home!!. Exterior Security Blackout Window Shade on on the Front Living Room Window. Full Size Laundry Room off the Carport. 1 Carport space and Shared Parking with the FRONT House, behind the front home. Small backyard and Small Pets can be Negotiable with $150-$250 Fee, Owner approved. Water and Landscaping Services Included. Both front and back house are available at this time. Hurry, This home will NOT Last. Rent the REAR house for Only $1245 Plus Tax. Full Mgmt Services. Call Crissy K 602-550-5058 OR Email for More Info. Crissy@flraz.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4636 North 11th Place have any available units?
4636 North 11th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4636 North 11th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4636 North 11th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 North 11th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4636 North 11th Place is pet friendly.
Does 4636 North 11th Place offer parking?
Yes, 4636 North 11th Place offers parking.
Does 4636 North 11th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4636 North 11th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 North 11th Place have a pool?
No, 4636 North 11th Place does not have a pool.
Does 4636 North 11th Place have accessible units?
No, 4636 North 11th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 North 11th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4636 North 11th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4636 North 11th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4636 North 11th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
