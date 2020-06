Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, approximate 1751 square foot home in fabulous Phoenix location. The spacious kitchen opens up to the bright family room with fireplace. Large master retreat with sliding doors to the backyard and en-suite bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and tub and walk-in closet. Backyard offers flagstone patio with mature desert landscaping. Great location. Close to the 51, 101, Desert Ridge Marketplace and High Street.