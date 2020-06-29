4631 E PUEBLO Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace extra storage carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse. Living room at entrance expanding into dinning area. Kitchen has large pantry for extra storage. Tile throughout first floor and carpeting upstairs. All bedrooms located upstairs as well as full bath. Home also features private patio. Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $2182.17, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included ***IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS***NO CATS***