Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4631 E PUEBLO Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:07 AM

4631 E PUEBLO Avenue

4631 East Pueblo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4631 East Pueblo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse. Living room at entrance expanding into dinning area. Kitchen has large pantry for extra storage. Tile throughout first floor and carpeting upstairs. All bedrooms located upstairs as well as full bath. Home also features private patio. Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $2182.17, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included ***IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS***NO CATS***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4631 E PUEBLO Avenue have any available units?
4631 E PUEBLO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4631 E PUEBLO Avenue have?
Some of 4631 E PUEBLO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4631 E PUEBLO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4631 E PUEBLO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 E PUEBLO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4631 E PUEBLO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4631 E PUEBLO Avenue offer parking?
No, 4631 E PUEBLO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4631 E PUEBLO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4631 E PUEBLO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 E PUEBLO Avenue have a pool?
No, 4631 E PUEBLO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4631 E PUEBLO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4631 E PUEBLO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 E PUEBLO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4631 E PUEBLO Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
