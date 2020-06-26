4625 E GROVERS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully upgraded home a stone's throw from Desert Ridge, the MM and Mayo clinic with excellent freeway access. Welcoming, single story home with cool grey walls, and fresh white cabinetry and sleek granite counters in the newly upgraded kitchen and baths. Enjoy the lofty ceilings, modern tile flooring, light fixtures and upscale HGTV style decor. New double pane windows are beautiful and energy efficient... so welcome with the hot weather right around the corner. After a long day at work, relax on the covered patio and enjoy the private, low maintenance back yard with fantastic faux turf. All the beauty and none of the work in keeping the grass green and tidy. Drive by and see the lovely home from the outside now.