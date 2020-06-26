All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 4 2020 at 4:20 AM

4625 E GROVERS Avenue

4625 East Grovers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4625 East Grovers Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Beautifully upgraded home a stone's throw from Desert Ridge, the MM and Mayo clinic with excellent freeway access. Welcoming, single story home with cool grey walls, and fresh white cabinetry and sleek granite counters in the newly upgraded kitchen and baths. Enjoy the lofty ceilings, modern tile flooring, light fixtures and upscale HGTV style decor. New double pane windows are beautiful and energy efficient... so welcome with the hot weather right around the corner. After a long day at work, relax on the covered patio and enjoy the private, low maintenance back yard with fantastic faux turf. All the beauty and none of the work in keeping the grass green and tidy. Drive by and see the lovely home from the outside now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 E GROVERS Avenue have any available units?
4625 E GROVERS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4625 E GROVERS Avenue have?
Some of 4625 E GROVERS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 E GROVERS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4625 E GROVERS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 E GROVERS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4625 E GROVERS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4625 E GROVERS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4625 E GROVERS Avenue offers parking.
Does 4625 E GROVERS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 E GROVERS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 E GROVERS Avenue have a pool?
No, 4625 E GROVERS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4625 E GROVERS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4625 E GROVERS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 E GROVERS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 E GROVERS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
