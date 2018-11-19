Wonderful home in North Phoenix. Located in a great neighborhood, close to Desert Ridge shopping, parks, schools and restaurants. Vaulted ceilings, spacious master bedroom and bath, newer paint interior and exterior and newer carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4623 E LIBBY Street have any available units?
4623 E LIBBY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4623 E LIBBY Street have?
Some of 4623 E LIBBY Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4623 E LIBBY Street currently offering any rent specials?
4623 E LIBBY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.