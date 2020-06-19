4623 E CATALINA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

''INCREDIBLE PROPERTY LOCATED IN A BEAUTIFUL OASIS'' An opportunity like this is rare. This home as just been fully updated with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, beautiful tile flooring selections, window coverings, and fresh paint throughout. It features a spacious open floor plan and is in absolute ''mint'' move-in condition. The kitchen, family room, and bedroom overlook a tranquil and lush private sanctuary with a designated herb garden area. In addition this home has a premium north - south orientation on a tranquil cul-de-sac with a south back yard and large covered patio to enjoy your private paradise year round. Added insulation in walls & attic along with updated gas hot water heater & appliances provide for energy efficiency. Owner prefers long term tenant. Check out photos.