Last updated January 27 2020 at 10:38 AM

4623 E CATALINA Drive

4623 East Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4623 East Catalina Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
''INCREDIBLE PROPERTY LOCATED IN A BEAUTIFUL OASIS'' An opportunity like this is rare. This home as just been fully updated with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, beautiful tile flooring selections, window coverings, and fresh paint throughout. It features a spacious open floor plan and is in absolute ''mint'' move-in condition. The kitchen, family room, and bedroom overlook a tranquil and lush private sanctuary with a designated herb garden area. In addition this home has a premium north - south orientation on a tranquil cul-de-sac with a south back yard and large covered patio to enjoy your private paradise year round. Added insulation in walls & attic along with updated gas hot water heater & appliances provide for energy efficiency. Owner prefers long term tenant. Check out photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4623 E CATALINA Drive have any available units?
4623 E CATALINA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4623 E CATALINA Drive have?
Some of 4623 E CATALINA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4623 E CATALINA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4623 E CATALINA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4623 E CATALINA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4623 E CATALINA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4623 E CATALINA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4623 E CATALINA Drive offers parking.
Does 4623 E CATALINA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4623 E CATALINA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4623 E CATALINA Drive have a pool?
No, 4623 E CATALINA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4623 E CATALINA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4623 E CATALINA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4623 E CATALINA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4623 E CATALINA Drive has units with dishwashers.

