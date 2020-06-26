4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue

Amenities

Home, pool & yard being cleaned up at this time. A/C & hot water heater less than three years old. This is a very large home that has been used as a rental for many years, therefore, it is a little bit of a diamond in the rough, however, things are being done to make it better every day. Very nice subdivision with community pools, basketball & tennis courts and much, much more. It is a golf course community with pro shop, restaurant & bar. There are community swim teams & even public schools. Easy on & off I-17 and 101 Freeway Owner/Agent..