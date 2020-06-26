All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM

4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue

4622 West Bluefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4622 West Bluefield Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Bellair

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Home, pool & yard being cleaned up at this time. A/C & hot water heater less than three years old. This is a very large home that has been used as a rental for many years, therefore, it is a little bit of a diamond in the rough, however, things are being done to make it better every day. Very nice subdivision with community pools, basketball & tennis courts and much, much more. It is a golf course community with pro shop, restaurant & bar. There are community swim teams & even public schools. Easy on & off I-17 and 101 Freeway Owner/Agent..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have any available units?
4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue offers parking.
Does 4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue has a pool.
Does 4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4622 W BLUEFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
