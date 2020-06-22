All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4614 E PIEDMONT Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4614 E PIEDMONT Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4614 E PIEDMONT Road

4614 East Piedmont Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4614 East Piedmont Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Great long term rental opportunity in an amazing school district. Your family with love the pool in the summer and hiking in the winter. With a 2 car garage this house is in great condition and has everything your family will need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 E PIEDMONT Road have any available units?
4614 E PIEDMONT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 E PIEDMONT Road have?
Some of 4614 E PIEDMONT Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 E PIEDMONT Road currently offering any rent specials?
4614 E PIEDMONT Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 E PIEDMONT Road pet-friendly?
No, 4614 E PIEDMONT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4614 E PIEDMONT Road offer parking?
Yes, 4614 E PIEDMONT Road does offer parking.
Does 4614 E PIEDMONT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 E PIEDMONT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 E PIEDMONT Road have a pool?
Yes, 4614 E PIEDMONT Road has a pool.
Does 4614 E PIEDMONT Road have accessible units?
No, 4614 E PIEDMONT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 E PIEDMONT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 E PIEDMONT Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College