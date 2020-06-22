Great long term rental opportunity in an amazing school district. Your family with love the pool in the summer and hiking in the winter. With a 2 car garage this house is in great condition and has everything your family will need.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4614 E PIEDMONT Road have any available units?
4614 E PIEDMONT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 E PIEDMONT Road have?
Some of 4614 E PIEDMONT Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 E PIEDMONT Road currently offering any rent specials?
4614 E PIEDMONT Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.