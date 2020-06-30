All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

4612 N 10th Pl 2

4612 North 10th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4612 North 10th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
7th st and Camelback - Property Id: 225353

Welcome to Uptown Phoenix, close to Camelback Colonnade, Whole Foods Market, Biltmore Fashion Park, Arizona Biltmore and Wrigley Mansion.
You'll love the close proximity to shopping, dining, and all the things to see and do.
My home is good for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, families and has fruit trees in the front yard.
If needing more accommodations for larger groups there is a Marriott, Hampton Inn, and The Camby nearby.
Will be unfurnished.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225353
Property Id 225353

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5574333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 N 10th Pl 2 have any available units?
4612 N 10th Pl 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 N 10th Pl 2 have?
Some of 4612 N 10th Pl 2's amenities include in unit laundry, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 N 10th Pl 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4612 N 10th Pl 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 N 10th Pl 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4612 N 10th Pl 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4612 N 10th Pl 2 offer parking?
No, 4612 N 10th Pl 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4612 N 10th Pl 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4612 N 10th Pl 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 N 10th Pl 2 have a pool?
No, 4612 N 10th Pl 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4612 N 10th Pl 2 have accessible units?
No, 4612 N 10th Pl 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 N 10th Pl 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4612 N 10th Pl 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

