4612 N 10th Pl 2

in unit laundry range oven refrigerator

Welcome to Uptown Phoenix, close to Camelback Colonnade, Whole Foods Market, Biltmore Fashion Park, Arizona Biltmore and Wrigley Mansion.

You'll love the close proximity to shopping, dining, and all the things to see and do.

My home is good for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, families and has fruit trees in the front yard.

If needing more accommodations for larger groups there is a Marriott, Hampton Inn, and The Camby nearby.

Will be unfurnished.

No Pets Allowed



