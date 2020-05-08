4609 E Almeria Road

Amenities
Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled centrally located Phoenix home. Home features separate living and family rooms, new tile throughout, fresh paint, new window blinds on all windows, and new light fixtures in all rooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Home also has an inside laundry room. Large backyard with a RV gate and a single vehicle carport. Home is conveniently located close to the Red Mountain 202 Freeway.