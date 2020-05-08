All apartments in Phoenix
4609 E Almeria Road

4609 East Almeria Road · No Longer Available
Location

4609 East Almeria Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled centrally located Phoenix home. Home features separate living and family rooms, new tile throughout, fresh paint, new window blinds on all windows, and new light fixtures in all rooms. Kitchen has granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Home also has an inside laundry room. Large backyard with a RV gate and a single vehicle carport. Home is conveniently located close to the Red Mountain 202 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 E Almeria Road have any available units?
4609 E Almeria Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 E Almeria Road have?
Some of 4609 E Almeria Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 E Almeria Road currently offering any rent specials?
4609 E Almeria Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 E Almeria Road pet-friendly?
No, 4609 E Almeria Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4609 E Almeria Road offer parking?
Yes, 4609 E Almeria Road offers parking.
Does 4609 E Almeria Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 E Almeria Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 E Almeria Road have a pool?
No, 4609 E Almeria Road does not have a pool.
Does 4609 E Almeria Road have accessible units?
No, 4609 E Almeria Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 E Almeria Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 E Almeria Road has units with dishwashers.

