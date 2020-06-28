4607 North 12th Avenue - 02

Amenities
Triplex complex with large semi private front yards, near the lightrail along the Camelback Corridor.. Carport parking int he back of the property along with a City Park nearby.
The two bedroom apartment is fresh and spacious, includes ceiling fans in each of the bedrooms and living room. Apt also includes a private yard for grilling and pets. There is a kitchen with a gas stove, refrigerator, and lots of cabinets. There is a tankless gas water heater and high efficiency AC with gas heat for low utility bills (SRP service area).
There is a laundry room for the residents. Public transportation (light rail) is easily accessed when it isn't convenient to drive. Melrose on 7th Ave with its shops and culture