4607 North 12th Avenue - 02
Last updated October 2 2019 at 10:25 PM

4607 North 12th Avenue - 02

4607 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4607 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Triplex complex with large semi private front yards, near the lightrail along the Camelback Corridor.. Carport parking int he back of the property along with a City Park nearby.

The two bedroom apartment is fresh and spacious, includes ceiling fans in each of the bedrooms and living room. Apt also includes a private yard for grilling and pets. There is a kitchen with a gas stove, refrigerator, and lots of cabinets. There is a tankless gas water heater and high efficiency AC with gas heat for low utility bills (SRP service area).

There is a laundry room for the residents. Public transportation (light rail) is easily accessed when it isn't convenient to drive. Melrose on 7th Ave with its shops and culture

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 02 have any available units?
4607 North 12th Avenue - 02 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 02 have?
Some of 4607 North 12th Avenue - 02's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 North 12th Avenue - 02 currently offering any rent specials?
4607 North 12th Avenue - 02 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 North 12th Avenue - 02 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 02 is pet friendly.
Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 02 offer parking?
Yes, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 02 offers parking.
Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 02 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 02 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 02 have a pool?
No, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 02 does not have a pool.
Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 02 have accessible units?
No, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 02 does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 North 12th Avenue - 02 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4607 North 12th Avenue - 02 does not have units with dishwashers.
