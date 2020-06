Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available May 1, 2019. Immaculate 4 bedroom home within the gated community of Dove Valley Ranch. This fully furnished home is available February 15th for short or long term. This great room floor plan is great for entertaining. Large guest rooms with great closet space. Relax out back by floating in the pool, or dining beneath the covered patio. See you soon!