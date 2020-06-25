All apartments in Phoenix
4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard
4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard

4602 E Lafayette Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4602 E Lafayette Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
Exquisite Arcadia property that is set on a GIANT corner lot. Sit on the front porch to enjoy a sunset while enjoying dinner alfresco. Crown molding and custom color palette throughout. Great room and kitchen share vaulted ceilings and a cozy stacked stone fireplace, and kitchen is upgraded with center island, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Huge master retreat has vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, private exit to backyard, and romantic stone fireplace. Full spa bathroom with double sink vanity and separate soaking tub + shower. Resort style backyard features a covered patio with sparkling heated diving pool, exterior fireplace, 3 hole putting green, and horseshoe pit. This is a home that is sure to go quick, so come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have any available units?
4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have?
Some of 4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4602 E LAFAYETTE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
