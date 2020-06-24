4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue

Amenities
Immediate Move In Available Popular Location, close to shopping (PV Mall), dining and more. This home is nestled perfectly close to everything and in a quiet community. Kitchen offers granite counters & backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer carpet in Master bedroom, family room w/ vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom-walk-in closet & private bath w/walk-in shower. Living room and guest bedrooms w/wood tile. 2c Garage w/shelves. You'll love the Summers with the Pebble Tech Diving pool, Covered patio, Desert Landscape. BONUS! Pool and Landscape Service Included! Close to schools. Add monthly 2% rental tax