Phoenix, AZ
4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue

4602 East Emile Zola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4602 East Emile Zola Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immediate Move In Available Popular Location, close to shopping (PV Mall), dining and more. This home is nestled perfectly close to everything and in a quiet community. Kitchen offers granite counters & backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer carpet in Master bedroom, family room w/ vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom-walk-in closet & private bath w/walk-in shower. Living room and guest bedrooms w/wood tile. 2c Garage w/shelves. You'll love the Summers with the Pebble Tech Diving pool, Covered patio, Desert Landscape. BONUS! Pool and Landscape Service Included! Close to schools. Add monthly 2% rental tax

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have any available units?
4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have?
Some of 4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue has a pool.
Does 4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
