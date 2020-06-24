4602 E EMILE ZOLA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immediate Move In Available Popular Location, close to shopping (PV Mall), dining and more. This home is nestled perfectly close to everything and in a quiet community. Kitchen offers granite counters & backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Newer carpet in Master bedroom, family room w/ vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom-walk-in closet & private bath w/walk-in shower. Living room and guest bedrooms w/wood tile. 2c Garage w/shelves. You'll love the Summers with the Pebble Tech Diving pool, Covered patio, Desert Landscape. BONUS! Pool and Landscape Service Included! Close to schools. Add monthly 2% rental tax