Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Brand new custom build in the most sought after neighborhood in Arcadia! Breathtaking mountain views, large corner lot, perfect backyard for entertaining. Master suite includes soaking tub and stackable washer dryer hookup. Home features a large horseshoe paver driveway. The simplicity of the family friendly floor plan is a must see! Modern farmhouse with unique custom touches make this house into a home! Located next to the the Royal Palms and Phoenician resorts, minutes to old town Scottsdale.