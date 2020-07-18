4601 E MONTECITO Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious 3 bed/2 bath in the desirable, Arcadia neighborhood. Freshly painted exterior and interior throughout. Large backyard with misting system, built in bbq, fire pit, and covered patio with brand new epoxy flooring. Tile floors throughout - no carpet. Master suite with dual sinks and California Closets. Washer and dryer less than a year old. Roof has been resealed less than a month ago. Two car garage with epoxy flooring and custom shelving. In the Hopi school district. Weekly lawn service included.