Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

4601 E MONTECITO Avenue

4601 East Montecito Avenue · (480) 295-6185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4601 East Montecito Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1618 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 3 bed/2 bath in the desirable, Arcadia neighborhood. Freshly painted exterior and interior throughout. Large backyard with misting system, built in bbq, fire pit, and covered patio with brand new epoxy flooring. Tile floors throughout - no carpet. Master suite with dual sinks and California Closets. Washer and dryer less than a year old. Roof has been resealed less than a month ago. Two car garage with epoxy flooring and custom shelving. In the Hopi school district. Weekly lawn service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 E MONTECITO Avenue have any available units?
4601 E MONTECITO Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 E MONTECITO Avenue have?
Some of 4601 E MONTECITO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 E MONTECITO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4601 E MONTECITO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 E MONTECITO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4601 E MONTECITO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4601 E MONTECITO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4601 E MONTECITO Avenue offers parking.
Does 4601 E MONTECITO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4601 E MONTECITO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 E MONTECITO Avenue have a pool?
No, 4601 E MONTECITO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4601 E MONTECITO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4601 E MONTECITO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 E MONTECITO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 E MONTECITO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
