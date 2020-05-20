All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4597 E Calle Ventura --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4597 E Calle Ventura --
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:30 AM

4597 E Calle Ventura --

4597 East Calle Ventura · (602) 370-3465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4597 East Calle Ventura, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2378 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED!!! (Jan - Apr $6,000) (May, Oct - Dec $5,000) (June - Sept $4250) Live in Arcadia just minutes from the Biltmore, Old Town Scottsdale, Fashion Square w/ VIEWS of Camelback from front patio!! As you enter you will be charmed by the incredible features enhanced by an enchanting resort style backyard w/ grassy play area. You will want this home to be yours. Home is a true 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an office that provides a brand new sleeper sofa (top of the line). Everything is provided and you will need nothing but your clothes to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4597 E Calle Ventura -- have any available units?
4597 E Calle Ventura -- has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4597 E Calle Ventura -- have?
Some of 4597 E Calle Ventura --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4597 E Calle Ventura -- currently offering any rent specials?
4597 E Calle Ventura -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4597 E Calle Ventura -- pet-friendly?
No, 4597 E Calle Ventura -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4597 E Calle Ventura -- offer parking?
Yes, 4597 E Calle Ventura -- does offer parking.
Does 4597 E Calle Ventura -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4597 E Calle Ventura -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4597 E Calle Ventura -- have a pool?
No, 4597 E Calle Ventura -- does not have a pool.
Does 4597 E Calle Ventura -- have accessible units?
No, 4597 E Calle Ventura -- does not have accessible units.
Does 4597 E Calle Ventura -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4597 E Calle Ventura -- has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4597 E Calle Ventura --?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity