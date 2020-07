Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

This spacious 4bd 2ba single-story home, located in Anthem West, is now available! Bedrooms on one side, and family rooms on the other, this model just makes sense! The kitchen was recently upgraded, with granite counter tops, and it has newer appliances. It's just what you need, to make your favorite meal, in style. You may pay $75.00, to access the Community Center; $35.00, thereafter. Washer and dryer may be provided, if needed, by the landlord.