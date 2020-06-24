4554 W MORROW Drive

Amenities

Your new home features a stunning living room with new carpeting, a soaring vaulted ceiling, French doors, and more. Walking a bit further brings you to a beautifully updated kitchen with light grey granite countertops, inviting cabinets, and seconds away from a lovely brick fireplace. In each of the bedrooms you'll find ample interior space awaiting your creative touch, plus new paint and plush carpet. In addition to this, your new master suite comes with a crisp ceiling fan and a multi-shelved, walk-in closet.