Phoenix, AZ
4554 W MORROW Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4554 W MORROW Drive

4554 West Morrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4554 West Morrow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Overland Trail

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Property Amenities
Your new home features a stunning living room with new carpeting, a soaring vaulted ceiling, French doors, and more. Walking a bit further brings you to a beautifully updated kitchen with light grey granite countertops, inviting cabinets, and seconds away from a lovely brick fireplace. In each of the bedrooms you'll find ample interior space awaiting your creative touch, plus new paint and plush carpet. In addition to this, your new master suite comes with a crisp ceiling fan and a multi-shelved, walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4554 W MORROW Drive have any available units?
4554 W MORROW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4554 W MORROW Drive have?
Some of 4554 W MORROW Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4554 W MORROW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4554 W MORROW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4554 W MORROW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4554 W MORROW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4554 W MORROW Drive offer parking?
No, 4554 W MORROW Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4554 W MORROW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4554 W MORROW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4554 W MORROW Drive have a pool?
No, 4554 W MORROW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4554 W MORROW Drive have accessible units?
No, 4554 W MORROW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4554 W MORROW Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4554 W MORROW Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

