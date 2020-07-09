All apartments in Phoenix
4550 E Corral Road
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:54 PM

4550 E Corral Road

4550 East Corral Road · No Longer Available
Location

4550 East Corral Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
AVAILABLE JUNE 3RD! 8-month lease only. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Popular split floor plan. Renovated open concept layout. Large great room with vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet/counter space. All of the bedrooms are large and the master suite is outstanding with a cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, fully renovated bathroom, and large walk-in closet. The yard is breathtaking and serene and guess what? LANDSCAPING IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT so you can enjoy it labor free! South Mountain is steps away and many beautiful hiking trails at your door step. Questions? Text Teresa at 602-999-6890 or schedule an appointment online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4550 E Corral Road have any available units?
4550 E Corral Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4550 E Corral Road have?
Some of 4550 E Corral Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4550 E Corral Road currently offering any rent specials?
4550 E Corral Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4550 E Corral Road pet-friendly?
No, 4550 E Corral Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4550 E Corral Road offer parking?
No, 4550 E Corral Road does not offer parking.
Does 4550 E Corral Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4550 E Corral Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4550 E Corral Road have a pool?
Yes, 4550 E Corral Road has a pool.
Does 4550 E Corral Road have accessible units?
No, 4550 E Corral Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4550 E Corral Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4550 E Corral Road does not have units with dishwashers.

