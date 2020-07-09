4550 E Corral Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool

AVAILABLE JUNE 3RD! 8-month lease only. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Popular split floor plan. Renovated open concept layout. Large great room with vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet/counter space. All of the bedrooms are large and the master suite is outstanding with a cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, fully renovated bathroom, and large walk-in closet. The yard is breathtaking and serene and guess what? LANDSCAPING IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT so you can enjoy it labor free! South Mountain is steps away and many beautiful hiking trails at your door step. Questions? Text Teresa at 602-999-6890 or schedule an appointment online.