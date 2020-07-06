4549 E Roy Rogers Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool internet access

3 bed/2 bath home at Tatum and Dynamite with pool. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath open split floor plan with vaulted ceilings and Plantation Shutters in main living areas. Updated eat-in kitchen with island and built-in desk features stainless steel appliances, Bosch dishwasher, granite composite sink, multiple ovens, refrigerator, slab granite counters, and tile flooring. The spacious family room with gas fireplace is open to the kitchen. Master suite features a double door entry, custom window treatments and a French door that leads to the backyard. The Master bath offers dual sinks, separate shower and tub w/ brand new tile,, and large closet. Brand new tile flooring throughout the home. Pool service and landscape included. No pets.



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $450 refundable cleaning deposit. $2150 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.