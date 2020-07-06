All apartments in Phoenix
4549 E Roy Rogers Rd
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:45 AM

4549 E Roy Rogers Rd

4549 East Roy Rogers Road · No Longer Available
Location

4549 East Roy Rogers Road, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
3 bed/2 bath home at Tatum and Dynamite with pool. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath open split floor plan with vaulted ceilings and Plantation Shutters in main living areas. Updated eat-in kitchen with island and built-in desk features stainless steel appliances, Bosch dishwasher, granite composite sink, multiple ovens, refrigerator, slab granite counters, and tile flooring. The spacious family room with gas fireplace is open to the kitchen. Master suite features a double door entry, custom window treatments and a French door that leads to the backyard. The Master bath offers dual sinks, separate shower and tub w/ brand new tile,, and large closet. Brand new tile flooring throughout the home. Pool service and landscape included. No pets.

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $450 refundable cleaning deposit. $2150 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4549 E Roy Rogers Rd have any available units?
4549 E Roy Rogers Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4549 E Roy Rogers Rd have?
Some of 4549 E Roy Rogers Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4549 E Roy Rogers Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4549 E Roy Rogers Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4549 E Roy Rogers Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4549 E Roy Rogers Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4549 E Roy Rogers Rd offer parking?
No, 4549 E Roy Rogers Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4549 E Roy Rogers Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4549 E Roy Rogers Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4549 E Roy Rogers Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4549 E Roy Rogers Rd has a pool.
Does 4549 E Roy Rogers Rd have accessible units?
No, 4549 E Roy Rogers Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4549 E Roy Rogers Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4549 E Roy Rogers Rd has units with dishwashers.

