All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4544 E Michelle Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4544 E Michelle Dr
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

4544 E Michelle Dr

4544 East Michelle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4544 East Michelle Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Desert Ridge Phoenix/Scottsdale Luxury Home w/Pool - This spacious fully furnished property has 2600+ Sq. ft. of living space including 3 spacious bedrooms with luxurious furnishings plus a Loft, 2.5 bath, and a fully equipped dream kitchen. The backyard offers an extra-large fully furnished covered patio, a pool with security fence, large green area, and a BBQ grill.
KITCHEN:
The gourmet chefs kitchen includes a suite of top-of-the-line Stainless Steel GE Profile Appliances: a 6-burner electric cook-top, double oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Also featured is a large 3 door refrigerator & freezer and programmable coffee maker. The kitchen is adorned with beautiful Carrera quartz countertops and a gorgeous designer back-splash. The kitchen has a light and bright breakfast area featuring a dining table with seating for 4 in addition to the 6 seating dining table in the dining area.
FAMILY ROOM:
Overlooks the beautiful backyard and pool and comes with a 65 Samsung LED Smart HDTV, fireplace and a large curated collection of Blu-Ray DVDs to relax and enjoy in your free time. Plenty of seating to kick back, relax, and enjoy your well-deserved leisure time.

LIVING ROOM & FORMAL DINNING:
Beautifully furnished living room featuring vaulted ceilings and plenty of sunshine. Also featuring a formal dining area that seats 6. Words cant do justice see the pictures

MASTER SUITE:
The massive Master Suite features a king-size high-end mattress with luxurious bedding, as well as a dresser with a large mirror and nightstands. Spacious master bathroom has a large soaking tub, walk-in shower, his & her vanities, and a grandiose walk-in closet with plenty of built-ins. The perfect R&R getaway.

BEDROOMS:
The Second bedroom overlooks the beautiful pool area, has a Queen bed and is located next to the Hallway bathroom. The spacious third Bedroom has a Queen bed plus a twin XL daybed, large chest of drawers, and a spacious walk-in closet.
LOFT:
The large, open Loft is the perfect location to relax, enjoy TV, and spend quality time with your family and friends or by yourself! It also functions as a game room and has a supersized luxurious leather power recliner (see pictures) plus a 55 4K LG Smart HDTV perfect for streaming shows and movies or playing the latest video games. The loft cabinet also comes stocked with board games to make lasting memories

BACKYARD:
The spacious backyard offers a fully furnished covered patio complemented by a fenced in play pool and a grassy area along with a BBQ grill.

GARAGE:
The 2 car garage is available for your use. Plenty of spaces for an additional 3 cars in the driveway.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5162119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 E Michelle Dr have any available units?
4544 E Michelle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 E Michelle Dr have?
Some of 4544 E Michelle Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 E Michelle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4544 E Michelle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 E Michelle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4544 E Michelle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4544 E Michelle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4544 E Michelle Dr offers parking.
Does 4544 E Michelle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 E Michelle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 E Michelle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4544 E Michelle Dr has a pool.
Does 4544 E Michelle Dr have accessible units?
No, 4544 E Michelle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 E Michelle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4544 E Michelle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College