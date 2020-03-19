4544 E Michelle Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Desert Ridge Phoenix/Scottsdale Luxury Home w/Pool - This spacious fully furnished property has 2600+ Sq. ft. of living space including 3 spacious bedrooms with luxurious furnishings plus a Loft, 2.5 bath, and a fully equipped dream kitchen. The backyard offers an extra-large fully furnished covered patio, a pool with security fence, large green area, and a BBQ grill.

KITCHEN:

The gourmet chefs kitchen includes a suite of top-of-the-line Stainless Steel GE Profile Appliances: a 6-burner electric cook-top, double oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Also featured is a large 3 door refrigerator & freezer and programmable coffee maker. The kitchen is adorned with beautiful Carrera quartz countertops and a gorgeous designer back-splash. The kitchen has a light and bright breakfast area featuring a dining table with seating for 4 in addition to the 6 seating dining table in the dining area.

FAMILY ROOM:

Overlooks the beautiful backyard and pool and comes with a 65 Samsung LED Smart HDTV, fireplace and a large curated collection of Blu-Ray DVDs to relax and enjoy in your free time. Plenty of seating to kick back, relax, and enjoy your well-deserved leisure time.



LIVING ROOM & FORMAL DINNING:

Beautifully furnished living room featuring vaulted ceilings and plenty of sunshine. Also featuring a formal dining area that seats 6. Words cant do justice see the pictures



MASTER SUITE:

The massive Master Suite features a king-size high-end mattress with luxurious bedding, as well as a dresser with a large mirror and nightstands. Spacious master bathroom has a large soaking tub, walk-in shower, his & her vanities, and a grandiose walk-in closet with plenty of built-ins. The perfect R&R getaway.



BEDROOMS:

The Second bedroom overlooks the beautiful pool area, has a Queen bed and is located next to the Hallway bathroom. The spacious third Bedroom has a Queen bed plus a twin XL daybed, large chest of drawers, and a spacious walk-in closet.

LOFT:

The large, open Loft is the perfect location to relax, enjoy TV, and spend quality time with your family and friends or by yourself! It also functions as a game room and has a supersized luxurious leather power recliner (see pictures) plus a 55 4K LG Smart HDTV perfect for streaming shows and movies or playing the latest video games. The loft cabinet also comes stocked with board games to make lasting memories



BACKYARD:

The spacious backyard offers a fully furnished covered patio complemented by a fenced in play pool and a grassy area along with a BBQ grill.



GARAGE:

The 2 car garage is available for your use. Plenty of spaces for an additional 3 cars in the driveway.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5162119)