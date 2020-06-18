4543 E. Ashurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Ahwatukee Location - Charming 3 bedroom - 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage. Large bay window, tile throughout the home. Complete with kitchen appliances. Covered patio, and fenced-in lot.



Great location ... Close to shopping, schools, restaurants, medical facilities, I 10 Freeway and so much more!



Rental rate does not include rent tax 2.3%.



A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Call today for more details.



(RLNE5659140)