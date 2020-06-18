All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4543 E. Ashurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4543 E. Ashurst Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4543 E. Ashurst Drive

4543 East Ashurst Drive · (520) 618-3799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4543 East Ashurst Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4543 E. Ashurst Drive · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1638 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Ahwatukee Location - Charming 3 bedroom - 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage. Large bay window, tile throughout the home. Complete with kitchen appliances. Covered patio, and fenced-in lot.

Great location ... Close to shopping, schools, restaurants, medical facilities, I 10 Freeway and so much more!

Rental rate does not include rent tax 2.3%.

A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Call today for more details.

(RLNE5659140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4543 E. Ashurst Drive have any available units?
4543 E. Ashurst Drive has a unit available for $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4543 E. Ashurst Drive have?
Some of 4543 E. Ashurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4543 E. Ashurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4543 E. Ashurst Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4543 E. Ashurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4543 E. Ashurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4543 E. Ashurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4543 E. Ashurst Drive does offer parking.
Does 4543 E. Ashurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4543 E. Ashurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4543 E. Ashurst Drive have a pool?
No, 4543 E. Ashurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4543 E. Ashurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 4543 E. Ashurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4543 E. Ashurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4543 E. Ashurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4543 E. Ashurst Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity