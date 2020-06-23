4534 E MURIEL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

No SHOWINGS until 1/6/2019. Please, this is a No smoking, NO Pets property. Very clean and beautifully maintained in a quiet neighborhood. The Kitchen has been fully remodeled with new white cabinets, slab granite countertops, large island, and stainless steel appliances. The Kitchen is open to the Family Room and allows the corner fireplace to be enjoyed by both rooms. The front bedroom, with access from the Living and Dining Room, can be used as an Office or as a fourth bedroom. Home has plantation shutters and new blinds throughout. Carpets are less than a year old and the entire home has neutral, easy-to-decorate-with colors. Easy access to Desert Ridge, City North, Kierland, Paradise Valley Mall and the SR51 and SR101 freeways.