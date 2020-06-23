All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4534 E MURIEL Drive

4534 East Muriel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4534 East Muriel Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
No SHOWINGS until 1/6/2019. Please, this is a No smoking, NO Pets property. Very clean and beautifully maintained in a quiet neighborhood. The Kitchen has been fully remodeled with new white cabinets, slab granite countertops, large island, and stainless steel appliances. The Kitchen is open to the Family Room and allows the corner fireplace to be enjoyed by both rooms. The front bedroom, with access from the Living and Dining Room, can be used as an Office or as a fourth bedroom. Home has plantation shutters and new blinds throughout. Carpets are less than a year old and the entire home has neutral, easy-to-decorate-with colors. Easy access to Desert Ridge, City North, Kierland, Paradise Valley Mall and the SR51 and SR101 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4534 E MURIEL Drive have any available units?
4534 E MURIEL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4534 E MURIEL Drive have?
Some of 4534 E MURIEL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4534 E MURIEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4534 E MURIEL Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4534 E MURIEL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4534 E MURIEL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4534 E MURIEL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4534 E MURIEL Drive does offer parking.
Does 4534 E MURIEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4534 E MURIEL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4534 E MURIEL Drive have a pool?
No, 4534 E MURIEL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4534 E MURIEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 4534 E MURIEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4534 E MURIEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4534 E MURIEL Drive has units with dishwashers.
