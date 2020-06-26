All apartments in Phoenix
4528 E Rowel Rd
4528 E Rowel Rd

4528 East Rowel Road · No Longer Available
Location

4528 East Rowel Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home is immaculate and ready for move in now! The home features a 3-car garage, north/south exposure, kitchen island, plenty of cabinet space and a master suite complete with separate tub/shower, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Tile floors in all of the right places with brand new carpet elsewhere. Excellent location just minutes from Desert Ridge and the 101 freeway. All desert landscaping for very low maintenance.

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.Â 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 E Rowel Rd have any available units?
4528 E Rowel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4528 E Rowel Rd have?
Some of 4528 E Rowel Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4528 E Rowel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4528 E Rowel Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 E Rowel Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4528 E Rowel Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4528 E Rowel Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4528 E Rowel Rd offers parking.
Does 4528 E Rowel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4528 E Rowel Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 E Rowel Rd have a pool?
No, 4528 E Rowel Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4528 E Rowel Rd have accessible units?
No, 4528 E Rowel Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 E Rowel Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4528 E Rowel Rd has units with dishwashers.
