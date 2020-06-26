4528 E Rowel Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home is immaculate and ready for move in now! The home features a 3-car garage, north/south exposure, kitchen island, plenty of cabinet space and a master suite complete with separate tub/shower, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. Tile floors in all of the right places with brand new carpet elsewhere. Excellent location just minutes from Desert Ridge and the 101 freeway. All desert landscaping for very low maintenance.



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest



$50 application fee per adult. 2.3% city rental tax. 1.6% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.Â