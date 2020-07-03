All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

4525 N 22nd St # 203

4525 North 22nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4525 North 22nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Phoenix Condo for Rent - 2 Bed 2 Bath 1300 Sq Ft - Beautiful, contemporary 2 bed, 2 bath condo for rent in LaBrezza! Features high ceilings, maple cabinets, granite counters, gas fireplace, private balcony, fenced backyard. Appliances included: stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer. Gated community and great amenities - parking garage, community pool and spa, grills, poolside fireplace and fitness center. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and gas.

For further information please call / text Barb at 602-369-6116.

There is a $40.00 application fee per adult that is not refundable. If approved you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours.There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5334633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 N 22nd St # 203 have any available units?
4525 N 22nd St # 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 N 22nd St # 203 have?
Some of 4525 N 22nd St # 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 N 22nd St # 203 currently offering any rent specials?
4525 N 22nd St # 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 N 22nd St # 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4525 N 22nd St # 203 is pet friendly.
Does 4525 N 22nd St # 203 offer parking?
Yes, 4525 N 22nd St # 203 offers parking.
Does 4525 N 22nd St # 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4525 N 22nd St # 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 N 22nd St # 203 have a pool?
Yes, 4525 N 22nd St # 203 has a pool.
Does 4525 N 22nd St # 203 have accessible units?
No, 4525 N 22nd St # 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 N 22nd St # 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4525 N 22nd St # 203 has units with dishwashers.

