4525 N 22nd St # 203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub pet friendly

Phoenix Condo for Rent - 2 Bed 2 Bath 1300 Sq Ft - Beautiful, contemporary 2 bed, 2 bath condo for rent in LaBrezza! Features high ceilings, maple cabinets, granite counters, gas fireplace, private balcony, fenced backyard. Appliances included: stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer. Gated community and great amenities - parking garage, community pool and spa, grills, poolside fireplace and fitness center. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and gas.



For further information please call / text Barb at 602-369-6116.



There is a $40.00 application fee per adult that is not refundable. If approved you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours.There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5334633)