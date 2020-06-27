4522 E JAEGER Road

Amenities
Home is in DESIRABLE DESERT RIDGE and has been REMODELED ENTIRELY - wood and tile floors, kitchen COMPLETE remodel, 2 ovens, custom cabinets, pullout shelving including pantry, HUGE island both bathrooms COMPLETE remodel. . BUILT INs in great room and master, Walkin closet in master. Plantation shutters throughout. Formal Dining Room. One house from wash entrance where you have paths to walk your dogs. Painting of inside in July. Garage with built ins. Owner pays for landscaping and pest control plus HOA and upkeep of AC.