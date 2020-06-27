All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

4522 E JAEGER Road

4522 East Jaeger Road · No Longer Available
Location

4522 East Jaeger Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home is in DESIRABLE DESERT RIDGE and has been REMODELED ENTIRELY - wood and tile floors, kitchen COMPLETE remodel, 2 ovens, custom cabinets, pullout shelving including pantry, HUGE island both bathrooms COMPLETE remodel. . BUILT INs in great room and master, Walkin closet in master. Plantation shutters throughout. Formal Dining Room. One house from wash entrance where you have paths to walk your dogs. Painting of inside in July. Garage with built ins. Owner pays for landscaping and pest control plus HOA and upkeep of AC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 E JAEGER Road have any available units?
4522 E JAEGER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4522 E JAEGER Road have?
Some of 4522 E JAEGER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4522 E JAEGER Road currently offering any rent specials?
4522 E JAEGER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 E JAEGER Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4522 E JAEGER Road is pet friendly.
Does 4522 E JAEGER Road offer parking?
Yes, 4522 E JAEGER Road offers parking.
Does 4522 E JAEGER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4522 E JAEGER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 E JAEGER Road have a pool?
No, 4522 E JAEGER Road does not have a pool.
Does 4522 E JAEGER Road have accessible units?
No, 4522 E JAEGER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 E JAEGER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4522 E JAEGER Road has units with dishwashers.
