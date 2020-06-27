4522 E JAEGER Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Home is in DESIRABLE DESERT RIDGE and has been REMODELED ENTIRELY - wood and tile floors, kitchen COMPLETE remodel, 2 ovens, custom cabinets, pullout shelving including pantry, HUGE island both bathrooms COMPLETE remodel. . BUILT INs in great room and master, Walkin closet in master. Plantation shutters throughout. Formal Dining Room. One house from wash entrance where you have paths to walk your dogs. Painting of inside in July. Garage with built ins. Owner pays for landscaping and pest control plus HOA and upkeep of AC.