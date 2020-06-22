All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4518 E Paso Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4518 E Paso Trail
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM

4518 E Paso Trail

4518 East Paso Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4518 East Paso Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
THE CUL DE SAC IS WHERE IT'S AT! This Executive Retreat Single Level Home sits on the best oversized Cul-de-Sac lot in North Phoenix . Popular open floor plan has soaring vaulted ceilings with 4 Beds 2 Baths and 3 Car garage. A great interior location in Tatum Highlands, 1 block from both the Community Park and the Open State Trust Land. Fresh interior & exterior paint, newer carpet, custom cabinetry & granite tile counters. Huge lot has a lush & private backyard which allows for your quiet enjoyment with the heated spa & play pool. Outstanding Schools and close proximity to Desert Ridge area amenities make this is one of the most desired neighborhoods in all of the NE Phoenix - Scottsdale areas. (see more).. Near State Trust Land and Sonoran Preserve which are nice buffers from metro density and allows for your quiet enjoyment. Neutral toned custom color warm all the rooms, which having vaulted ceilings that give this floor plan a very open yet intimate feeling. The Granite updates in the Kitchen where the Breakfast Island is the gathering spot. The large walk in Pantry offers ample storage space. Again, open and roomy this is the area you can Dine, Entertain and Relax all at the same time. Complete with a fireplace, media & art niches, you'll be proud of this space. The formal Living Room is a very comfortable with big open access and allows for for a nice quiet space to rest or read. Relax by your Resort like heated pool & spa featuring a the Lush vegetation surrounds. Quick access door to backyard from the Master Bedroom & Bath. A great interior community home site on a quiet street is just a block from John Teets Park and the open space of the State Trust Land trails to bike, hike and explore. Minutes to the 101/51 Loop Interchange along with close proximity to the new Sonoran Desert Drive and Preserve Parks also gives you that quick access to the 303 & I-17 High Country connections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 E Paso Trail have any available units?
4518 E Paso Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4518 E Paso Trail have?
Some of 4518 E Paso Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 E Paso Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4518 E Paso Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 E Paso Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4518 E Paso Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4518 E Paso Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4518 E Paso Trail does offer parking.
Does 4518 E Paso Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4518 E Paso Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 E Paso Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4518 E Paso Trail has a pool.
Does 4518 E Paso Trail have accessible units?
No, 4518 E Paso Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 E Paso Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4518 E Paso Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College