4518 E Paso Trail

THE CUL DE SAC IS WHERE IT'S AT! This Executive Retreat Single Level Home sits on the best oversized Cul-de-Sac lot in North Phoenix . Popular open floor plan has soaring vaulted ceilings with 4 Beds 2 Baths and 3 Car garage. A great interior location in Tatum Highlands, 1 block from both the Community Park and the Open State Trust Land. Fresh interior & exterior paint, newer carpet, custom cabinetry & granite tile counters. Huge lot has a lush & private backyard which allows for your quiet enjoyment with the heated spa & play pool. Outstanding Schools and close proximity to Desert Ridge area amenities make this is one of the most desired neighborhoods in all of the NE Phoenix - Scottsdale areas. (see more).. Near State Trust Land and Sonoran Preserve which are nice buffers from metro density and allows for your quiet enjoyment. Neutral toned custom color warm all the rooms, which having vaulted ceilings that give this floor plan a very open yet intimate feeling. The Granite updates in the Kitchen where the Breakfast Island is the gathering spot. The large walk in Pantry offers ample storage space. Again, open and roomy this is the area you can Dine, Entertain and Relax all at the same time. Complete with a fireplace, media & art niches, you'll be proud of this space. The formal Living Room is a very comfortable with big open access and allows for for a nice quiet space to rest or read. Relax by your Resort like heated pool & spa featuring a the Lush vegetation surrounds. Quick access door to backyard from the Master Bedroom & Bath. A great interior community home site on a quiet street is just a block from John Teets Park and the open space of the State Trust Land trails to bike, hike and explore. Minutes to the 101/51 Loop Interchange along with close proximity to the new Sonoran Desert Drive and Preserve Parks also gives you that quick access to the 303 & I-17 High Country connections.