Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue

4517 East Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4517 East Devonshire Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NEW SEASONAL LEASE - This charming Arcadia home is perfectly situated in Arcadia to be walking distance to the valley's best restaurants, shopping and all conveniences -(including 10 minutes to the airport!) The home of a designer, the furnishings are beautiful yet very comfortable and includes queen beds in both rooms. Everything is included ie dishware, utensils,linens, etc. Bring your toothbrush and suitcase - you're home! This beautiful home is also available unfurnished for a 12 month lease minimum for $2150/month. Call for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have any available units?
4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have?
Some of 4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue offer parking?
No, 4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

