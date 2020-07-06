4517 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

NEW SEASONAL LEASE - This charming Arcadia home is perfectly situated in Arcadia to be walking distance to the valley's best restaurants, shopping and all conveniences -(including 10 minutes to the airport!) The home of a designer, the furnishings are beautiful yet very comfortable and includes queen beds in both rooms. Everything is included ie dishware, utensils,linens, etc. Bring your toothbrush and suitcase - you're home! This beautiful home is also available unfurnished for a 12 month lease minimum for $2150/month. Call for details.