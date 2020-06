Amenities

This wonderful 4 bed, 2 bath single level home is move-in ready!! Nice size rooms, spacious floor plan with living room & family room, large kitchen with lots of counter space. All appliances included with washer & dryer too. Nice size backyard with plenty of space to run around. Great location near schools, shopping, restaurants and more. A must see. Pets upon approval. Call Tracy Blackmon, BlackHawk Property Management. Call or text 602-814-0677