4514 E DESERT WIND Drive

Beautiful Pulte-built 3 BR, 2 BA home is in move-in ready condition. Almost everything in this house is upgraded: Lights fixtures, Cabinets, Fireplace, External/Internal Paint. Brand new refrigerator and microwave. Three large bedrooms and two baths. Master bedroom has an oversized tub, large dressing room and double sinks. Spacious living room with custom fireplace and wood shutters. Large, tiled kitchen and dining room, with kitchen island, lots of storage with pantry. Separate laundry room and comes with washer/dryer. Home is within walking distance to shopping and Mt Pointe HS, including nearby shops, restaurants and cafes, along with convenient access to many Kyrene District Schools, freeways and Sky Harbor Airport.