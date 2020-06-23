All apartments in Phoenix
4514 E DESERT WIND Drive
4514 E DESERT WIND Drive

4514 East Desert Wind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4514 East Desert Wind Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Beautiful Pulte-built 3 BR, 2 BA home is in move-in ready condition. Almost everything in this house is upgraded: Lights fixtures, Cabinets, Fireplace, External/Internal Paint. Brand new refrigerator and microwave. Three large bedrooms and two baths. Master bedroom has an oversized tub, large dressing room and double sinks. Spacious living room with custom fireplace and wood shutters. Large, tiled kitchen and dining room, with kitchen island, lots of storage with pantry. Separate laundry room and comes with washer/dryer. Home is within walking distance to shopping and Mt Pointe HS, including nearby shops, restaurants and cafes, along with convenient access to many Kyrene District Schools, freeways and Sky Harbor Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 E DESERT WIND Drive have any available units?
4514 E DESERT WIND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4514 E DESERT WIND Drive have?
Some of 4514 E DESERT WIND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4514 E DESERT WIND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4514 E DESERT WIND Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 E DESERT WIND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4514 E DESERT WIND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4514 E DESERT WIND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4514 E DESERT WIND Drive does offer parking.
Does 4514 E DESERT WIND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4514 E DESERT WIND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 E DESERT WIND Drive have a pool?
No, 4514 E DESERT WIND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4514 E DESERT WIND Drive have accessible units?
No, 4514 E DESERT WIND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 E DESERT WIND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4514 E DESERT WIND Drive has units with dishwashers.
