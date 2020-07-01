All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

4510 N 36TH Way

4510 North 36th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4510 North 36th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Modern luxury meets contemporary design in this jaw-dropping Arcadia home designed by famed architect David Dick. Just steps from local hotspots LGO and Postino, the house redefines Arcadia living with its unmistakable urban style, incredible attention to detail, and sleek design unlike anything in the area. Speaking of style, the home even comes furnished!The privately-gated drive gives you the best in privacy and security in the heart of the city. The top-of-the-line finishes, stunning kitchen, private yard w/ pool & cabana bar, and smart floor plan are sure to impress all who step through your modern glass door.All this and BEAUTIFUL camelback views!To inquire, fill out the form at: https://bit.ly/36thWayApply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 N 36TH Way have any available units?
4510 N 36TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4510 N 36TH Way have?
Some of 4510 N 36TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 N 36TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
4510 N 36TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 N 36TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 4510 N 36TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4510 N 36TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 4510 N 36TH Way offers parking.
Does 4510 N 36TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4510 N 36TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 N 36TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 4510 N 36TH Way has a pool.
Does 4510 N 36TH Way have accessible units?
No, 4510 N 36TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 N 36TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4510 N 36TH Way has units with dishwashers.

