4510 N 36TH Way

Modern luxury meets contemporary design in this jaw-dropping Arcadia home designed by famed architect David Dick. Just steps from local hotspots LGO and Postino, the house redefines Arcadia living with its unmistakable urban style, incredible attention to detail, and sleek design unlike anything in the area. Speaking of style, the home even comes furnished!The privately-gated drive gives you the best in privacy and security in the heart of the city. The top-of-the-line finishes, stunning kitchen, private yard w/ pool & cabana bar, and smart floor plan are sure to impress all who step through your modern glass door.All this and BEAUTIFUL camelback views!To inquire, fill out the form at: https://bit.ly/36thWayApply