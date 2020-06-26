4508 N 15TH Avenue

Amenities
This centrally located Central Phoenix townhome has been completely remodeled and is absolutely stunning. Unbeatable Melrose District location near light rail, Spectrum mall, I-17 freeway and the valley's hottest restaurants. Spacious, open concept floor plan just under 1,600sqft. Great room, kitchen, 1/2 bath and laundry are downstairs with wood laminate flooring. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with an oversized island, shaker style cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. All 4 bedrooms including a large master bedroom are upstairs along with 1 full bathroom. Large, private, enclosed covered patio area with additional storage space. 2 covered parking spaces. Well cared for community with lush, green common areas, pool and lots of off street parking.