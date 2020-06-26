All apartments in Phoenix
4508 N 15TH Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:05 AM

4508 N 15TH Avenue

4508 North 15th Avenue · (602) 505-6619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4508 North 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This centrally located Central Phoenix townhome has been completely remodeled and is absolutely stunning. Unbeatable Melrose District location near light rail, Spectrum mall, I-17 freeway and the valley's hottest restaurants. Spacious, open concept floor plan just under 1,600sqft. Great room, kitchen, 1/2 bath and laundry are downstairs with wood laminate flooring. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with an oversized island, shaker style cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. All 4 bedrooms including a large master bedroom are upstairs along with 1 full bathroom. Large, private, enclosed covered patio area with additional storage space. 2 covered parking spaces. Well cared for community with lush, green common areas, pool and lots of off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 N 15TH Avenue have any available units?
4508 N 15TH Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4508 N 15TH Avenue have?
Some of 4508 N 15TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 N 15TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4508 N 15TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 N 15TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4508 N 15TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4508 N 15TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4508 N 15TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4508 N 15TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 N 15TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 N 15TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4508 N 15TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 4508 N 15TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4508 N 15TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 N 15TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4508 N 15TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
