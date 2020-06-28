All apartments in Phoenix
August 28 2019

4504 E BADGER Way

4504 East Badger Way · No Longer Available
Location

4504 East Badger Way, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The beautiful home is located at the heart of nice family oriented neighborhood in center of Ahwatukee. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, separate tub and shower. The spacious shower has beautiful porcelain tile. Kitchen is open to the family room with breakfast nook and bar. Brand new vinyl floor and new exterior paint.The monthly rent includes the gardener service. Minutes to great restaurants, Chandler Fashion Mall and major retailers. You must come to see it! Sorry no pets please! Sorry No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 E BADGER Way have any available units?
4504 E BADGER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 E BADGER Way have?
Some of 4504 E BADGER Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 E BADGER Way currently offering any rent specials?
4504 E BADGER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 E BADGER Way pet-friendly?
No, 4504 E BADGER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4504 E BADGER Way offer parking?
Yes, 4504 E BADGER Way offers parking.
Does 4504 E BADGER Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 E BADGER Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 E BADGER Way have a pool?
No, 4504 E BADGER Way does not have a pool.
Does 4504 E BADGER Way have accessible units?
No, 4504 E BADGER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 E BADGER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 E BADGER Way has units with dishwashers.
