4504 E BADGER Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

The beautiful home is located at the heart of nice family oriented neighborhood in center of Ahwatukee. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, separate tub and shower. The spacious shower has beautiful porcelain tile. Kitchen is open to the family room with breakfast nook and bar. Brand new vinyl floor and new exterior paint.The monthly rent includes the gardener service. Minutes to great restaurants, Chandler Fashion Mall and major retailers. You must come to see it! Sorry no pets please! Sorry No Pets.