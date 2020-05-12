4462 W ORAIBI Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage located minutes from freeways, shopping, dining, parks and schools! Open, spacious split floor plan with large living room and formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen overlooks backyard and living room and kitchen both have arcadia doors leading to the backyard. Large master bedroom upstairs with his and hers closets with mirrored closet doors and full master bathroom. Secondary bedrooms are also upstairs and both have window seats. Vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans through out. Private backyard with concrete and brick paver patio. Walking distance from Mountain Shadows Elementary School in an established neighborhood located just minutes from the 101 freeway & Arrowhead mall.