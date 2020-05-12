All apartments in Phoenix
4462 W ORAIBI Drive
4462 W ORAIBI Drive

4462 West Oraibi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4462 West Oraibi Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Overland Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage located minutes from freeways, shopping, dining, parks and schools! Open, spacious split floor plan with large living room and formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen overlooks backyard and living room and kitchen both have arcadia doors leading to the backyard. Large master bedroom upstairs with his and hers closets with mirrored closet doors and full master bathroom. Secondary bedrooms are also upstairs and both have window seats. Vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans through out. Private backyard with concrete and brick paver patio. Walking distance from Mountain Shadows Elementary School in an established neighborhood located just minutes from the 101 freeway & Arrowhead mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4462 W ORAIBI Drive have any available units?
4462 W ORAIBI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4462 W ORAIBI Drive have?
Some of 4462 W ORAIBI Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4462 W ORAIBI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4462 W ORAIBI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4462 W ORAIBI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4462 W ORAIBI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4462 W ORAIBI Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4462 W ORAIBI Drive offers parking.
Does 4462 W ORAIBI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4462 W ORAIBI Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4462 W ORAIBI Drive have a pool?
No, 4462 W ORAIBI Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4462 W ORAIBI Drive have accessible units?
No, 4462 W ORAIBI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4462 W ORAIBI Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4462 W ORAIBI Drive has units with dishwashers.

