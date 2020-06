Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath with separate family room and living room. All appliances provided. Updated master bathroom with tiled shower surround and separate tub, walk-in closet. Covered patio, grass in the backyard. Great location!! Tenant pays $200 administrative fee paid at move-in. 2.3%/month city sales tax and $20/month admin fee.. 12 month minimum lease. Deposits due at lease signing. Tenant must carry renters insurance/liability insurance with dog. Available for immediate move-in.