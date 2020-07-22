All apartments in Phoenix
4447 N 106th Ave

4447 North 106th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4447 North 106th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa de Paz

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
3 Bed 2 Bath Beautiful Home in Villa de Paz - This spacious home has all tile and wood flooring throughout! Huge living room and kitchen make for a perfect gathering area with a large bricked fireplace at the center. Bedrooms have plenty of space, the master has a walk in closet and his and hers sinks. All appliances included even a washer and dryer. Low maintenance back yard that backs up to a greenbelt with a covered patio area wonderful for enjoying the beautiful Arizona weather and views!

Call Western Vistas to schedule your appointment today.
623-877-9400

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5488264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4447 N 106th Ave have any available units?
4447 N 106th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4447 N 106th Ave have?
Some of 4447 N 106th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4447 N 106th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4447 N 106th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4447 N 106th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4447 N 106th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4447 N 106th Ave offer parking?
No, 4447 N 106th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4447 N 106th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4447 N 106th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4447 N 106th Ave have a pool?
No, 4447 N 106th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4447 N 106th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4447 N 106th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4447 N 106th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4447 N 106th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
