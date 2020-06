4443 E SIERRA SUNSET Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOME ON HUGE LOT WITH NATURAL AREA BEHIND. WONDERFUL OPEN GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN, A SPACIOUS OFFICE, HUGE BACK YARD WITH POOL, GAS GRILL, & FIRE PIT FOR ENTERTAINING. NICELY LANDSCAPED WITH AUTOMATIC DRIP IRRIGATION, NIGHT LIGHTING AND A LAWN AREA - EVEN AN OUTDOOR SHOWER. CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH BREAKFASTBAR & STAINLESS APPLIANCES PLUS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGHOUT. THE MASTER SUITE HAS A MASSIVE CUSTOM WALK INCALIFORNIA CLOSET & DOUBLE VANITIES. HARDWOOD FLOORS & CERAMIC TILE - NO CARPET. 3-CAR GARAGE WITH STORAGECABINETS, WORK SINK & EXTRA REFRIGERATOR. GREAT ROOM WILL ACCOMMODATE A LARGE FLAT SCREEN TV. LARGE ROOMS WITHUPSCALE DECOR & UPGRADES PLUS FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR. WASHER & DRYER PROVIDED. MOVE-IN READY. NO SMOKERS.OWNER IS A DESIGNATED BROKER IN ARIZON