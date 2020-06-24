All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3

4442 North 22nd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4442 North 22nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4442 N 22ND DR #3 - 2BR 1BA Campbell/19th Ave - READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - GREAT UNIT WITH FRIDGE! CLOSE TO THE 202! DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY! - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2nd Story Unit! 2 Tone Paint, Exterior Brick exposed and painted some inside walls! Spacious and Bright with Many windows, Tile in Kitchen and Bathroom! Call To View!!

*Rent includes Water, Sewer, and Trash*

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE4248621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3 have any available units?
4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3 have?
Some of 4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3 offer parking?
No, 4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3 have a pool?
No, 4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3 have accessible units?
No, 4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College