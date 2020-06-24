4442 N 22nd Dr Unit # 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4442 N 22ND DR #3 - 2BR 1BA Campbell/19th Ave - READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - GREAT UNIT WITH FRIDGE! CLOSE TO THE 202! DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY! - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2nd Story Unit! 2 Tone Paint, Exterior Brick exposed and painted some inside walls! Spacious and Bright with Many windows, Tile in Kitchen and Bathroom! Call To View!!



*Rent includes Water, Sewer, and Trash*



Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



