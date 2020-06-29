4437 N 24TH Place

Amenities

Now vacant. Being cleaned on 11/4 & 11/5, showings can begin on 11/6. This townhouse is amazing. Located in a gated community in the heart of the Biltmore corridor. The design of this home is reminiscent of a Brownstone. The property is highly upgraded with chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, offset cabinets w/custom crown molding, and chiseled slab granite counters. It offers distressed hardwood and tile/carpeted floors. The first floor bonus/game room has a bar area. Upgraded finishes in all bathroom showers, vanities and counters. Two car side by side garage. Community pool/spa with cabanas. There are eight hospitals and all the major Arizona medical teaching facilities within a 5 mile radius of the property.