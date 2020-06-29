All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4437 N 24TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4437 N 24TH Place
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:11 PM

4437 N 24TH Place

4437 North 24th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4437 North 24th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palm Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Now vacant. Being cleaned on 11/4 & 11/5, showings can begin on 11/6. This townhouse is amazing. Located in a gated community in the heart of the Biltmore corridor. The design of this home is reminiscent of a Brownstone. The property is highly upgraded with chef's kitchen with stainless appliances, offset cabinets w/custom crown molding, and chiseled slab granite counters. It offers distressed hardwood and tile/carpeted floors. The first floor bonus/game room has a bar area. Upgraded finishes in all bathroom showers, vanities and counters. Two car side by side garage. Community pool/spa with cabanas. There are eight hospitals and all the major Arizona medical teaching facilities within a 5 mile radius of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 N 24TH Place have any available units?
4437 N 24TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4437 N 24TH Place have?
Some of 4437 N 24TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4437 N 24TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
4437 N 24TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 N 24TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 4437 N 24TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4437 N 24TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 4437 N 24TH Place offers parking.
Does 4437 N 24TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4437 N 24TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 N 24TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 4437 N 24TH Place has a pool.
Does 4437 N 24TH Place have accessible units?
No, 4437 N 24TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 N 24TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4437 N 24TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Indigo
16160 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College